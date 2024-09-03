Missing boy caught playing hooky on building roof

Don’t be a fool, stay in school, but if you do decide to skip, make sure you show up when they’re taking attendance.

A 9-year-old boy in Brooklyn who was reported missing when he didn’t show up for school is in a little hot water after he was found playing hooky on his building’s roof by a TV news helicopter hovering overhead.

The missing person report touched off a frantic search for the kid, which involved the police.

However, it was a WCBS-TV News helicopter flying overhead to get a shot of the scene that solved the mystery.

The people in the helicopter spotted someone who fit the boy’s description. They alerted police, who picked up the naughty 9-year-old.

We can only imagine what happened to him when he was returned to his family.