Woman makes case for dog adoption … with a gun

A fight between two Florida women over the right to adopt a dog took an ugly turn when one of them pulled out a gun.

Due to conflicting stories no arrests have been made, but Dominique Amerosa, owner of The Rags to Riches Animal Rescue, tells ABC affiliate WFTS-TV that the incident occurred during a meeting with a perspective adopter who was interested in a 2-year-old rescue pug named Bluey.

After being told she wouldn’t be a good fit, the woman refused to give the dog back and pulled out a gun — not exactly a convincing argument in her favor.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.