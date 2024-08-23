Scam Alert from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

The following is from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce:

SCAM ALERT!!!

The Following email is a scam DO NOT OPEN. Delete if received.

From: Melissa Turner <[email protected]>

Sent: Thursday, August 22, 2024 3:06 PM

To: [email protected]

Subject: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Distribution List

Hi Gorge,

I’m confirming to make sure you wish to receive the Distribution/Member List.

• The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce (Oregon, USA, 2024)

• 1,000+ Contacts

In order to give you the cost and more details, kindly let me know what you think.

Have a Great Day 🙂

Regards,

Melissa- Business Executive