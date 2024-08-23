Scam Alert from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

The following is from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce:
SCAM ALERT!!!
The Following email is a scam DO NOT OPEN. Delete if received.
From: Melissa Turner <[email protected]>
Sent: Thursday, August 22, 2024 3:06 PM
To: [email protected]
Subject: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Distribution List
Hi Gorge,
I’m confirming to make sure you wish to receive the Distribution/Member List.
• The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce (Oregon, USA, 2024)
• 1,000+ Contacts
In order to give you the cost and more details, kindly let me know what you think.
Have a Great Day 🙂
Regards,
Melissa- Business Executive