Scam Alert from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

August 23, 2024

The following is from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce:

SCAM ALERT!!!

The Following email is a scam DO NOT OPEN. Delete if received.

From: Melissa Turner <[email protected]>
Sent: Thursday, August 22, 2024 3:06 PM

To: [email protected]
Subject: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Distribution List

Hi Gorge,

I’m confirming to make sure you wish to receive the Distribution/Member List.

•        The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce (Oregon, USA, 2024)

•         1,000+ Contacts

In order to give you the cost and more details, kindly let me know what you think.

Have a Great Day 🙂

Regards,

Melissa- Business Executive