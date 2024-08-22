Fisherman reels in rare Lego shark

It may not have been the big fish he was gunning for, but a British fisherman did manage to reel in a rare Lego shark from the 1990s.

“I was so excited. I was more happy about finding the shark that anything else I caught this week,” Richard West, 35, tells the BBC. “It’s priceless — it’s treasure!”

West contacted the Lego Lost at Sea project, and founder Tracey Williams confirmed that West’s shark Lego is the first-ever reported shark from the 51,800 Lego sharks that were lost off the Tokio Express cargo ship during an intense gale back in 1997. Sixty-two shipping containers were lost.

The shark beast belonged to one of three sets: Shark Cage Cove, Shark Attack or Deep Sea Bounty.