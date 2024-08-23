Fatal crash — Hwy. 197 — Wasco County

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. 23 August 2024 – On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 6:58 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 197 near milepost 9 in Wasco County.



The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Dodge Ram, operated by Randall Donn Marshall (77) or Wamic, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 197 when it left its travel lane for an unknown reason and struck a white Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Joshua Merle Thompson (45) of Tygh Valley, head-on.



The operator of the Chevrolet (Thompson) was declared deceased at the scene.



The operator of the Dodge (Marshall) was transported by LifeFlight for serious injuries. The passenger of the Dodge was transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.



The highway was impacted for four hours. The investigation is ongoing.



Oregon State Police was assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dufur Volunteer Fire Department, LifeFlight, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

