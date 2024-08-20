From wing thief to jail bird: Woman arrested for stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings

A Chicago school district official was sentenced to nine years in prison after flying off with $1.5 million worth of chicken wings meant for remote learning kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vera Liddell, 68, pleaded guilty to ordering more than 11,000 cases of wings from the school district’s food provider from July 2020 to February 2022 in what was described as a “massive fraud,” according to WGN-TV.

The theft was uncovered by the district’s business manager during a routine midyear audit, which found the district was $300,000 over its annual food service budget only halfway through the school year, according to prosecutors.

No word yet on where all those wings wound up.