Anything for a buc: Man sues Buc-ee’s after tripping over beaver mascot rope

A South Carolina man is suing a Buc-ee’s convenience store for negligence after he allegedly tripped over a rope holding down the store’s giant inflatable beaver mascot.

In a recently filed lawsuit obtained by WBTW-TV, Richard E. Brown says he was walking on the sidewalk when he “tripped over a rope that was running from the base of the Buc-ee’s inflatable beaver mascot to the anchor point.

Brown says the incident, which occurred back in 2022, left him with “several injuries, most notably to his right shoulder.”

The lawsuit contends that Buc-ee’s was aware of the dangerous situation created by the rope.

Brown is suing Buc-ee’s for negligence and seeking unspecified financial damages.

No word yet on whether Buc-ee’s intends to pay up or pass the buc.