Alaska Airlines flight diverted because pilot’s “not qualified to land this plane”

Imagine you’re on a flight from San Francisco to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the pilot makes this announcement:

“Hey, I’m really sorry folks but due to me not having the proper qualification to land in Jackson Hole, we need to divert to Salt Lake City, Utah. We’ll keep you posted on the next steps.”

That’s exactly what happened to passengers on a recent Alaska Airlines flight, according to View from the Wing.

The plane then headed for Salt Lake City, where it remained on the tarmac for nearly an hour and a half before a replacement pilot took over.

The plane eventually made it to Jackson Hole — three hours late.

Adding to the nightmarish trip, passengers say the landing was one of the bumpiest they’d ever experienced.

Whether the diversion was simply a safety precaution and the pilot made a poor choice of words or he didn’t have the proper qualifications due to a particular landing situation at the airport, the question remains: How did he end up on that flight?

We think the situation is just plane crazy.