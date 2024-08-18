Ranking looks at the most dangerous states for delivery drivers

Whether it’s some late-night Taco Bell for when you legally shouldn’t be driving or just waiting for something from Amazon, you should be thankful for your delivery drivers — especially in Wyoming.

That’s because an analysis of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finds that Wyoming is the most dangerous state in which to be a delivery driver.

The examination, conducted by Florida personal injury and car accident lawyers Anidjar & Levine, looked into the number of fatal crashes involving courier-style vehicles in each state, and The Cowboy State had an average of 10.14 deaths per 100,000 residents each year.

That’s 102% higher than the national average, the experts say.

Drilling down on the numbers, Saturdays between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the month of July are statistically the worst time to be a delivery driver in Wyoming.

Coming in second to Wyoming was Montana, averaging 8.59 fatal collisions involving delivery vehicles annually per 100,000 residents, with Mississippi ranking third (8.42/100,000).

Arkansas placed fourth with 8.34/100,000 residents, and South Carolina ranked fifth, with an average of 8.09/100,000 a year.

While one might think states like New York and New Jersey would be high on the list, the data proved them to be among the safest.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.