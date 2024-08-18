Curses! Potty-mouth defendant gets 558 day jail sentence for cursing out judge

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A man who appeared in court for a simple trespassing charge is now serving over a year in jail after going on an expletive-laced tirade with the judge.

Darrell Jarrell was apparently miffed about his court date and couldn’t leave without giving the judge a piece of his mind, according to WJBK-TV.

“I’m tired of this state. I’m ready to leave this state as soon as possible,” Jarrell says in a video posted on the social platform X.

“It’s trespassing. I could technically leave, and you guys could issue a warrant and as long as I don’t return, you can just kiss my a**,” he continues.

Jarrell responded to the judge’s admonishments with a series of f-bombs — six in all — each one earning him an additional 93 days in jail, for a total of 558 days

When the judge moved on to the next case, the defendant — who stood there in shock as he awaited his turn — greeted the judge with “How are you doing, your honor? How are you doing, sir?

“I’m doing great!” Simpson answered with a laugh, seemingly unfazed by Jarrell’s outburst.