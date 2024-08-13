NFL Camp News Tuesday

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after fight with fiancee

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight with his fiancee. Police in Avon, Ohio, say Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court and was released after posting bond. The Browns say they are aware of the incident involving the second-round pick from Ohio State. According to an incident report, the woman told police that Hall struck her with a baby bottle, dragged her along a porch and driveway and held a gun to her temple. Police say they seized two handguns.

Vikings QB McCarthy needs surgery on meniscus tear in right knee, a big setback in rookie’s progress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery. He was hurt during his preseason debut when he went 11 for 17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Las Vegas. McCarthy reported persistent soreness to the team when players reconvened. The 10th overall pick in the draft was sent for further examination that revealed the injury. The rehabilitation for a full repair is much longer than if there’s just a partial tear and only a trim is needed. The severity won’t be known until the procedure takes place.

Cowboys lineman Chuma Edoga out with toe injury; rookie Tyler Guyton could start at left tackle

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is expected to miss at least a month with a toe injury sustained in the preseason opener. The injury could open the door for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton to start at left tackle. Coach Mike McCarthy says Guyton will work with the first team as practice resumes at training camp. McCarthy also says rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe will get first-team reps at center. Dallas drafted Guyton 29th overall this year with the idea the former TCU and Oklahoma lineman could become the starting left tackle.