MLB Injury News

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday. The 26-year-old Chisholm has a probable ulnar collateral ligament injury and Boone said he will “likely” end up on the IL. He said more physicians are evaluating the elbow and that the club should have enough information to make a decision by Wednesday. Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.

Mets rookie Christian Scott starts throwing program, hopes to return this season from elbow injury

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets rookie Christian Scott has started a throwing program with the hope of rejoining New York’s rotation this season after being sidelined due to a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. The promising prospect made 35 throws Tuesday at a distance of 75 feet, after throwing approximately 25 times from 60 feet on Sunday. Scott is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine major league starts since making his debut May 4 with an impressive performance at Tampa Bay. He was put on the injured list July 22 with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 25-year-old is hoping to get back in action this season.

Mets slugger J.D. Martinez exits with bruised elbow after getting hit by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez has exited Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a 99.6 mph fastball from rookie Joe Boyle in the second inning. The 36-year-old designated hitter hopped in pain toward the Oakland dugout but initially remained in the game following a visit from an athletic trainer. Martinez scored New York’s first run on Jose Iglesias’ one-out single before being lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Vientos with two on and two outs in the third. Signed to a $12 million, one-year contract on March 24, Martinez is batting .257 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

Dodgers right-hander River Ryan to have Tommy John surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander River Ryan will require Tommy John surgery for the elbow injury that he suffered Saturday while making his fourth major league start. The Dodgers announced Tuesday that Ryan would have the ligament-replacement operation next week. The team had already said Ryan would miss the rest of this season. The surgery will likely force him to miss most if not all of 2025, as well. The 25-year-old Ryan went 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts for Los Angeles this season.