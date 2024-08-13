Pole vaulter whose bulge cost him an Olympic medal gets $250K offer from adult site

(NOTE CONTENT) When one door closes, another opens: French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati‘s bulge may have cost him a medal at the Olympics, but his prominent asset just won him a potential $250,000 contract with an adult content site.

As most know by now, Ammirati failed to qualify for the finals, when his struck the pole and knocked him out of the finals.

The slow-motion moment went viral, as the commentators struggled for the broadcast-appropriate words to describe what happened.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the folks behind the adult site CamSoda were apparently watching the moment as well and ponied up a potential quarter million bucks to put his disqualifying asset to better — and more lucrative — use.

CamSoda VP Daryn Parker wrote the athlete a letter saying in part, “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

That said, many Olympians — unless they’re already famous, like a Simone Biles or Team USA’s basketball players — have to hold down regular jobs when they’re not gunning for gold. And if they don’t happen to parlay their experience at the Games into a commentator position, they return to the real world after retiring.

So arguably, that $250,000 might just come in handy.

It remains to be seen if Ammirati will accept.