Seahawks Training Camp & NFL Looking At 18 Game Schedule

Chippy Seahawks practice includes several skirmishes ahead of preseason opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks had one of their chippiest practices in recent years with several skirmishes, including one that took place during a live shot on NFL Network. The most notable dustup took place between wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown. Metcalf initially backed away from some jawing between the pair, but after Brown said something the two locked up. Metcalf eventually removed Brown’s helmet and swung it toward Brown, but it connected with K’Von Wallace, who was trying to separate the pair. The skirmish took place while NFL Network was doing a live shot from Seattle’s headquarters and could be seen in the background.

One of the unknowns about the Seahawks is how Ryan Grubb’s offense will fare in the NFL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ryan Grubb went from being one of the hottest college coaching commodities, to a genuine curiosity as a coach in the NFL. One of the great unknowns about the Seattle Seahawks entering this season surrounds their first-year offensive coordinator and whether the offensive system that Grubb helped Washington take all the way to the national championship game a season ago in college will be able to translate to the NFL with the same success. The Seahawks will get a first glimpse of where the offense stands this weekend in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

3 years after the NFL added a 17th game, the push for an 18th gets stronger

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The debate about whether the NFL will expand the regular season once again seems to have been resolved and now it’s a matter of how soon the league adds an 18th game. Commissioner Roger Goodell has talked openly about it, union chief Lloyd Howell recently told the Washington Post that the NFLPA is open to doing it before the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2030 season. Players seem resigned to the inevitability no matter how they might personally feel. The bigger question now might be what concessions can players get to agree to a longer season.