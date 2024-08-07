Don’t do drugs, but if you do, don’t hide them in bag labeled “Bag of Drugs”

August 7, 2024 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Don’t do drugs, but if you do, don’t hide them in bag labeled “Bag of Drugs”

Nobody would be dumb enough to hide their illegal narcotics in a container marked “Bag of Drugs” — well, almost nobody.

Lauren Riley was a passenger in a car that got pulled over by police when they noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Upon inspection, the cops also noticed some drug paraphernalia, which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle and its contents, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. A search of Riley’s purse turned up a bag labeled “Bag of Drugs.”

Inside, they found “a needle, straws, a metal spoon, four glass pipes, and plastic baggies with a white-colored residue,” per the report. A bag within the bag contained crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax pills and other narcotics.

Riley’s in jail on a variety of felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia.