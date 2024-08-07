Don’t do drugs, but if you do, don’t hide them in bag labeled “Bag of Drugs”

Nobody would be dumb enough to hide their illegal narcotics in a container marked “Bag of Drugs” — well, almost nobody.

Lauren Riley was a passenger in a car that got pulled over by police when they noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Upon inspection, the cops also noticed some drug paraphernalia, which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle and its contents, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. A search of Riley’s purse turned up a bag labeled “Bag of Drugs.”

Inside, they found “a needle, straws, a metal spoon, four glass pipes, and plastic baggies with a white-colored residue,” per the report. A bag within the bag contained crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax pills and other narcotics.

Riley’s in jail on a variety of felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia.