Paris Olympics Wednesday

Quincy Hall gets a gold in the Olympic 400 meters with yet another US comeback on the Paris track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal. Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever. Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third. Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to win the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from behind late to beat the favorites in the men’s 1500.

A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young help US rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic women’s hoops semifinals

PARIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 in the quarterfinals, extending its record winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic wins. Breanna Stewart also had 13 for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are now two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal. They will face a familiar foe in Australia in the semifinals on Friday night. The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal round game will feature host France playing Belgium.

It’s some Olympic rematches in the Paris basketball semifinals, with US-Serbia and Germany-France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr knows something unexpected is going to happen when his team plays against Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Maybe Serbia will change its lineup. Maybe Nikola Jokic will play the entire game. Or maybe the surprise will be that there’s no surprise at all. Whatever the case, Kerr knows the Americans have to be ready for anything. The U.S. will look to reach the gold-medal game for the 18th time in its 20 Olympic appearances when it faces Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Games on Thursday night. France will play Germany in the other semifinal.

U.S. takes silver and almost pulls upset in steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defended his title in the men’s steeplechase with a .36-second win over American rival Kenneth Rooks.

Rooks had the lead heading into the homestretch and was looking to pull off a massive upset, but El Bakkali overtook him. Rooks still beat his personal best by almost 9 seconds to capture the second silver in three Olympics in the event for the United States.

Australia reaches new heights with pole vault win

Nina Kennedy’s gold medal in the pole vault was Australia’s 18th at the Paris Games, an Olympic record for the country.

Kennedy cleared 4.95 meters to beat defending champion Katie Moon of the U.S.

Americans win gold in women’s team pursuit

The American women’s pursuit team had twice before raced for the Olympic gold medal, and it had been on the podium all three times the cycling event had been on the program for the Summer Games.

Successful, but never on top.

The U.S. changed that at the Olympic velodrome when road race champion Kristen Faulkner, time trial bronze medalist Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lilly Williams finally took that last step up.

They soared to a big early lead on New Zealand in their head-to-head showdown, then held on through a ragged finish to finally win the gold medal.

The Americans led by more than a second a quarter of the way through the 4,000-meter race, and they stretched the gap at one point to nearly two seconds. When they began to come apart from their single-file, aerodynamic draft with about two laps to go, they had to fight to the finish to hold off Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields.

In the final of the men’s pursuit, Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien of Australia beat Britain in a close final at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to win gold for the first time in two decades.

U.S. weight off his shoulders

Hampton Morris became the first U.S. men’s weightlifter to earn an Olympic medal in four decades, taking bronze in the 61-kilogram division. It had not happened since Mario Martinez and Guy Carlton at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, notably boycotted by several communist countries.

The 20-year-old Morris, trained by his dad in the garage at their home in Marietta, Georgia, finished third in a competition won again by Li Fabin of China. Li defended his title from the Tokyo Games in 2021 and set an Olympic snatch record.

U.S. figure skaters finally get their medal

A touch of winter came to the Summer Games when the United States figure skating team finally got their gold medals as 2022 Olympic champions.

The special medal ceremony allowed the nine Americans to receive the medals exactly 2½ years after the figure skating team event ended at the Beijing Olympics. A doping saga from the winning Russian team led to the Americans being declared the winner.

All nine American skaters came to Paris: Karen Chen, Evan Bates, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou. Seven of the eight members of the Japan team came to get their silver medals — an upgrade from their third-place result in Beijing.

A Russian appeal trying to win back the Olympic team title was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport just before the Paris Games opened. The title had been stripped in January when a different CAS panel disqualified Russian teenager Kamila Valieva for doping with a banned heart medication. She also was banned for four years.