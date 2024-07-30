MLB Tuesday

Dodgers acquire top starter Jack Flaherty and 4-time Gold Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers just before the trade deadline to bolster their rotation and also obtained four-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old Flaherty is from the Los Angeles area. He was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA in his first season with the Tigers. He had 133 strikeouts with a 0.96 WHIP and .211 batting average against.

Angels shut down rehab for Mike Trout; place veteran Anthony Rendon on IL with back inflammation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are shutting down the rehab for star Mike Trout after a recent setback in his recovery from meniscus surgery and placed Anthony Rendon on the injured list. Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not reveal any details about Trout’s setback and did not specify how much more time the 11-time All-Star will miss. Rendon was placed back on the IL with lower back inflammation. The veteran third baseman had been on the IL for most of the season with a hamstring injury and played in 14 games upon his return.

Mets find more pitching, add starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Huascar Brazobán in trades

NEW YORK (AP) — Staying on the hunt for pitching, the New York Mets have acquired starter Paul Blackburn from the last-place Oakland Athletics for minor league right-hander Kade Morris. New York also added reliever Huascar Brazobán in a deal with the struggling Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Wilfredo Lara. Blackburn was an All-Star in 2022 but has had trouble staying healthy at times. He missed more than two months this season with a stress reaction in his right foot before coming off the 60-day injured list last Friday and earning a win over the Angels by allowing four runs over five innings. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts and figures to slot into a Mets rotation missing injured ace Kodai Senga and rookie Christian Scott.

Guardians add starting pitcher before deadline, acquire RHP Alex Cobb from Giants for prospects

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians found some starting pitching before the trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Alex Cobb in a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The AL Central leaders were one of several contenders in the market for a starting pitcher and landed the 36-year-old Cobb for prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named. Cobb hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since hip surgery last year. He made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. Cobb was on the verge of returning but developed a blister on his right index finger.