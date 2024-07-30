Happy hooker steals $120K from client

A tourist’s date with a $1,000 hooker got even more expensive when she made off with $120,000 worth of his jewels.

The unidentified man hooked up with the pricey prostitute after a night of gambling in Vegas back in 2022. He woke up the next morning to find his $85,000 Rolex and $30,000 gold necklace missing, along with $3,000 in cash, according to KLAS-TV.

The prostitute, identified as Maiah Meleschi, had a warrant out for her arrest and was finally caught recently. She was charged with grand larceny, burglary and possession of stolen property.

The man’s gold necklace was ultimately recovered, but the Rolex and cash are still missing.

She’s due in court on Aug. 8.