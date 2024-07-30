Paris Olympics Tuesday

Simone Biles and Team USA earn ‘redemption’ by powering to Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — “The Redemption Tour” ended in a familiar spot for Simone Biles: atop the Olympic podium. The American gymnastics star and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women’s team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena. With Biles at her show-stopping best, the Americans’ total of 171.296 was well clear of Italy and Brazil and the exclamation point of a yearlong run in which Biles has cemented her legacy as the greatest ever in her sport and among the best in the history of the Olympics.

Kaylee McKeown still rules the Olympic backstroke, beating Regan Smith in women’s 100 meters

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Kaylee McKeown still rules the women’s Olympic backstroke. The Australian knocked off world-record holder Regan Smith of the United States in the 100 back, defending the title she won in Tokyo. Smith couldn’t hold off the hard-charging Aussie, who touched the wall in 57.33 to win by a relatively comfortable margin. The U.S. also grabbed the bronze with Katharine Berkoff. In the men’s 800 freestyle, Daniel Wiffen won Ireland’s first gold medal in swimming since scandal-plagued Michelle Smith won three events in 1996. Defending champion Bobby Finke of the U.S. got the silver. The night’s other gold medal went to Britain, which defended its title in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, with the U.S. earning yet another silver.

Sophia Smith contributes to reborn US attack at the Olympics

Sophia Smith, along with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, are helping the United States reclaim its status as a team to be feared at the Olympics in France. Smith scored both of her goals in the team’s 4-1 victory on Sunday over Germany that clinched the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals at their first major tournament under coach Emma Hayes. The United States’ reputation has slipped a bit in recent years following the team’s bronze medal in Tokyo and disappointment at the World Cup.

US women win a first Olympic medal in rugby sevens with a comeback victory over Australia

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Alex Sedrick ran the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match. The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory. The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to touch down and then convert the try. Ilona Maher and the rest of the Americans rushed down the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. The U.S. women had earlier reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to eventual champion New Zealand.