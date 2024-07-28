Florida ranks as state with the most residents with addictive personalities

When it comes to addiction — whether it be to cigarettes or booze or porn — residents of the Sunshine State seem to have a problem.

According to Google search data analyzed by the nicotine pouch company Snuzzer, Florida ranked at the top of all 50 states for people looking for help with what they’re hooked on.

By analyzing 150 search terms by state for terms like “AA meetings near me,” “quitting smoking” and “signs of porn addiction,” Florida had 812 searches for 100,000 people — 53% above the national average.

Arizona ranked second, with 713 searches/100,000 people, 35% above the U.S. average, and Texas ranked third with 691/100,000 residents.

Massachusetts was fourth, with 679 per 100,000 residents, while Illinois was close at 676/100,000, to round out the top five.

For the record, Mississippians needed the least help with addiction according to their browser histories, with just 346 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, which is 35% below the national average.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.