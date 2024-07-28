Please don’t take selfies with the depressed bear

It’s hard to forget about your worries and your strife if people keep taking pictures of you.

Such was the situation for a black bear hanging by a highway in Florida, which the Walton County Sheriff’s Office described as “stressed depressed lemon zest,” evidently the opposite of “easy peasy lemon squeezy.”

“Onlookers were trying to take selfies with the bear and he’s clearly not in the mood for pictures,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office read. “The bear has shown signs of severe stress.”

Reminding everyone why “Florida Man” is a meme, the tweet also warned, “PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH black bears at any time. Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella.”