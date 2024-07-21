Woman caught stealing 30 times … from same store

Old habits were hard to break, and that was especially true for one Long Island, New York woman.

Florence Leslie Miller, 27, was arrested recently under suspicion of stealing about $6,000 worth of handbags, jeans and other items from the same Long Beach TJ Maxx store 30 times between Sept. 9, 2023 and June 13, 2024, City Prosecutor Douglas Haubert tells KCAL-TV.

“I’ve never seen a person go this long without being caught,” says Haubert.

Miller was arraigned on 30 misdemeanor theft charges, according to the City Prosecutor’s Office.