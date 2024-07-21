OSFM: 7/19 Larch Creek Fire Update 9:00 pm

This is the press release from OSFM on 7/21 at about 10:00 am

Final Update for the Larch Creek Fire, July 21st

Type 3 Team Took Command

Dufur, Ore. – This will be the last update from Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Public Information for the Larch Creek Fire.

The local Type 3 Team assumed command of the fire yesterday as ODF Incident Management Team 2 demobilized. Yesterday, crews identified areas with remaining hot spots and formed a plan of action to achieve the remaining containment needs and begin perimeter patrol. There may be times when smoke is visible as crews dig out hot spots.

Although cooler weather is predicted, there is a 10% chance of lightning today. Given the forecast, firefighters will increase patrol capacity.

Some evacuation orders within the fire footprint remain at Level 2. Continue to follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation updates: www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff

The Farm Service Agency out of The Dalles offers disaster recovery assistance programs for lands affected by the fire. Details regarding these programs can be explained through FSA staff contacts: www.wascoswcd.org/wasco-county-farm-service-agency-staff

The Larch Creek Fire Facebook page will remain open for now, but monitoring will be minimal. A District Public Information Officer will remain available for further inquiry about the Larch Creek Fire via the email above.

Estimated Size: 18,286 acres

Containment: 81%

Cause: Human Caused

Estimated Cost: $15,600,000

The night crews are strengthening the safety perimeter around the fire

DUFUR, Ore. – The perimeter of containment around the Larch Creek Fire is increasing as crews worked to scout the entire area last night, looking for any heat that could emerge near the edge of the fire. Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish hot spots. Last night, crews observed juniper tree inflammation, i.e. trees that were burning from bottom to top within the perimeter of the fire.

The weather forecast indicates difficult conditions for firefighters today and through the next week.. Although temperatures will be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit today, there is optimism to increase containment before next weekend arrives with critical dry weather conditions uncommon for the time being.

Cleaning activities are in full swing. Unburned areas within the fire-hit area will be monitored for hazardous burned trees and fire crews are creating plans to repair damage caused by fire suppression.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reduced some evacuation rates yesterday afternoon, July 17. No more Tier 3 evacuation orders “leave now”.

Pine Hollow Reservoir has reopened for recreational activities.. Evacuation levels will be revised today, July 18. Please continue to check with the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for updates..

Details on evacuations are available at: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office

Containment has grown to 14% and some evacuations have downgraded for the Larch Creek Fire. Current evacuation levels can be found on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office page.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal plans to demobilize at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Crews will continue patrols in areas under evacuation.

This is from the Oregon State Fire Marshalls Facebook Page 7/10 2 pm

Here is an update on the #larchcreekfire burning in Wasco County. The fire was mapped at 7,100 acres. Highway 197 is currently closed between mile post 31 and Shady Brook for firefighter and public safety. Check www.tripcheck.com for road conditions.

We sent two additional task forces from Lincoln and Benton counties. In total, we have six task forces from Benton, Clackamas, Lincoln, Linn, Multnomah, and Washington counties.

We’ve mobilized 81 firefighters, 24 engines, six water tenders, and 34 incident management team and support members.

Our team set up a Facebook page for fire information. It can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562163967129

For the latest on evacuations, please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

( Wasco County Sheriff’s Office )