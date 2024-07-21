Pursuit leads to Crash, Arrest of a Habitual DUII Offender in Gilliam County

On 07/21/2024 at approximately 12:27 PM, Frontier Regional 911 was advised by the Oregon State Police of a Trooper in a vehicle pursuit traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 near Philippi Canyon (milepost 123).

The driver of the vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour, and was called in prior to law enforcement contact for poor driving.

2 Gilliam County units responded to set up spike strips at Woelpern (milepost 131), when the suspect vehicle suddenly pulled over near milepost 126 (3 miles West of Blalock Canyon).

An Oregon State Trooper from outside of the region was traveling through and assisted with additional spike strips at milepost 129. A Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Ranger who happened to be in the area, and Gilliam County units then relocated and assisted the Oregon State Trooper who had the vehicle stopped. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle, then sped off from the traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle crashed a short distance down the road (milepost 128) and the vehicle was pinned up against the concrete median barrier. The driver ultimately surrendered.

The driver, Alberto Rosales Dominguez of Hillsboro Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police for multiple crimes to include:

Attempt to Elude-Vehicle

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

Reckless Driving

Driving Suspended / Revoked Felony

Additional Charges Pending

We would like to thank all of our agency partners on the incident to include:

Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement

North Gilliam Medic Ambulance

Oregon Department of Transportation

D & R Towing

The eastbound lanes of the Interstate were impacted for a short period of time while the incident was unfolding.