Sob story: NYC’s Sob Parlour gives people a place to let the waterworks flow

Have you ever faced a stressful situation that left you saying to yourself, “I could just cry,” but held back the tears because people were watching?

Well, people in New York City now have a place where they can let it all out in private.

The Sob Parlour, a New York City pop-up, offers clients a private room, complete with comfortable furniture and the appropriate mood music, among other things for their own 30-minute blubber session.

An Instagram post from March lists $20 as the cost for a session.

Research shows that a good cry is actually good for both mental and physical well being.

Harvard Health Publishing notes that emotional tears “flush stress hormones and other toxins out of our system.” Additionally, crying “releases oxytocin and endogenous opioids, also known as endorphins. These feel-good chemicals help ease both physical and emotional pain.”