Survey reveals the must-haves for 2024 for homebuyers and fixer-uppers

Summer is the time of DIY projects — and for shopping for a new home.

With that in mind, every year the home improvement site Fixr polls construction and remodeling experts as to which features are considered must-haves in the eyes of those looking to switch things up.

According to the survey, the stand-out feature for this year is a kitchen island. Apart from being featured in countless HDTV renos, people are after the additional seating and functionality an extra counter can provide.

Coming in second was a walk-in pantry: 43% of those polled say their clients were after an extra space — and more space — for their stored goods.

Thirty-one percent said a dedicated laundry room was a must-have feature, good enough for third place, with a patio for outdoor entertaining coming in a close fourth, at 30%.

Rounding out the top five was a perennial classic: hardwood floors, at 25%. Whether their new home has them, or they’re scrubbing off the shag to find them, both home buyers and DIYers say those never go out of style.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.