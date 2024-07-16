Driverless taxi pulled over for driving the wrong way

It’s a real-life whodunnit: Phoenix police recently pulled over a taxi for driving into oncoming traffic, only to find there was no driver.

After making the discovery, the apparently tech savvy officer simply said, “Hi,” to which an AI voice responded, “Connecting to rider support,” according to bodycam video obtained by the Independent.

It turns out the taxi was reacting to road construction in the area, per the company’s customer service department, which claimed in a statement to the Independent that the car “encountered inconsistent construction signage and briefly entered an unoccupied oncoming lane of traffic,” before “navigating back into the correct lane.”

Neither the taxi company, nor the non-existent driver, was ticketed, per the outlet.