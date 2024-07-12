Larch Creek Fire in Wasco County 7/12 8:30 pm update

7/12 8:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

Afternoon Winds Advance Larch Creek Fire

Dufur, Ore. – Fire activity remained high today on the south side of the fire, escalating evacuations for nearby communities of Pine Hollow and Wamic. Today, the fire crossed Badger Creek Road and spread south toward highway 216. While resources continued ground attack and water drops along the active edge of the fire. Crews worked through the day to secure the north side of the fire, building dozer line and engaging in direct attack where possible. Additional resources have been ordered and will be arriving in the coming days.

Oregon Department of Forestry IMT Team 2 transitioned at 6 pm with the COFMS Type 3 team let by Cason McCain, and is now in unified command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Team.

Tonight, crews continue to build and reinforce the fire line along the perimeter. Structure protection continues around Pine Hollow and Shadybrook subdivisions this evening. 988 Structures are in Level 3 GO NOW, 48 in Level 2 GET SET, and 35 in Level 1 GET READY.

Lower temperatures and higher relative humidities are anticipated to offer favorable conditions for night crews.

To keep up to date on evacuation levels, stay informed here:

Evacuation shelters:

• Two shelters are available: the Red Cross shelter at South Wasco County High School (699 4th St in Maupin) and a second shelter at Wy’East Middle School (3000 Wy’East Rd, Hood River). Residents evacuating from Pine Hollow and Wamic should travel to the west and use the shelter at Wy’East Middle School.

• The livestock shelter is located adjacent to the Wy’East Middle School at the Hood River Fairgrounds (3020 Wy’East Rd, Hood River).

The Larch Creek Fire was first located 5 miles southwest of Dufur, OR and was first reported on Tue, July 9, just after 2 p.m. The cause was human activity and is under investigation.

7/11 5:47 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

LARCH CREEK FIRE NEWEST EVACUATION UPDATE | 5:47 PM

Level 3 – GO NOW evacuation from Wamic & Pine Hollow. Wy’East Middle School (3000 Wy’East Rd) in Hood River is the designated shelter for people. The Hood River Fairgrounds (3020 Wy’East Rd) is still a shelter for livestock.

Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- from Campbell Ln on the West to the Deschutes River on the east, from Rock Creek Dam Rd and Wamic Market Rd in the north to the White River to the south.

LEVEL 1 GET READY – Sportsman’s Park/Rock Creek Reservoir. From the west border of Val Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd on the east side of Hwy 197

All other evacuations evacuations remain in effect.

7/11 5:00 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

LARCH CREEK FIRE NEWEST EVACUATION UPDATE | 5:00 PM

Level 3 – GO NOW evacuation from Wamic & Pine Hollow. Wy’East Middle School (3000 Wy’East Rd) in Hood River is the designated shelter for people. The Hood River Fairgrounds (3020 Wy’East Rd) is still a shelter for livestock.

Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- from Campbell Ln on the West to the Deschutes River on the east, from Rock Creek Dam Rd and Wamic Market Rd in the north to the White River to the south.

LEVEL 1 GET READY – Sportsman’s Park/Rock Creek Reservoir. From the west border of Van Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd on the east side of Hwy 197

All other evacuations evacuations remain in effect.

7/11 3:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

LARCH CREEK FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE | 3:30 PM

Level 3 – GO NOW evacuation from Wamic & Pine Hollow. Wy’East Middle School (3000 Wy’East Rd) in Hood River is the designated shelter for people. The Hood River Fairgrounds (3020 Wy’East Rd) is still a shelter for livestock.

Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- From the west border of Van Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd on the east side of Hwy 197.

7/11 12:00 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

LARCH CREEK FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE | 12 PM

Many evacuations remain in place, however, we had added two new areas to LEVEL 1 – BE READY. Wamic and Pine Hollow remain under an evacuation LEVEL 2 – BE SET. That means there is significant danger in the area and you should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. You do not need to panic, however, if you need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so.

The Hood River Fairgrounds located at 3020 Wyeast Rd in Hood River, is the evacuation site for people leaving the Wamic and Pine Hollow area. Please take Forest Road 48 west to Highway 35 and into Hood River. See evacuation route map for further details.

LEVEL 3 GO NOW – From Friend Rd, East to Elliott Rd and Hwy 197, South to Badger Creek Rd and Fairgrounds Rd, West to Mc Corkle Grade Rd, city of Tygh Valley. Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, north to Hulse Rd and south to Fred Ashley Rd.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- White River, East to the Deschutes River, South to Oak Springs Rd./Juniper Flat Rd. In Pine Hollow & Wamic from Badger Creek Rd/Fairgrounds Rd, South to Rock Creek Dam Rd/Wamic Market Rd, West to Threemile Rd, East to Hwy 197.

LEVEL 1 GET READY -**NEW** From the west border of Van Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd on the east side of Hwy 197. From intersection of Kingsley Rd. and Hix Rd. due east to intersection of Tygh Ridge Rd. and Hwy 197, southeast to where Tygh Ridge Rd. turns north, and Tygh Ridge Rd. to the south.

Wamic Market Rd/Rock Creek Dam Rd., South to the White River, West to Campbell Ln. From Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, south to Hulse Rd. From Elliott Rd, East to Kinglsey Rd./Dufur Gap Rd., North to Friend Rd. and South to Level 3 border.

Sherman County Fairgrounds is open for evacuation of livestock and pets. Hood River Fairgrounds is also open to displaced animals.

Hwy 197 is back open in both directions.

7/10 7:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

EVACUATION UPDATES LARCH CREEK FIRE | 7:30 PM

Level 3 GO NOW – From Friend Rd, East to Elliott Rd and Hwy 197, South to Badger Creek Rd and Fairgrounds Rd, West to Mc Corkle Grade Rd, city of Tygh Valley. Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, north to Hulse Rd and south to Fred Ashley Rd.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- **NEW** White River, East to the Deschutes River, South to Oak Springs Rd./Juniper Flat Rd. In Pine Hollow & Wamic from Badger Creek Rd/Fairgrounds Rd, South to Rock Creek Dam Rd/Wamic Market Rd, West to Threemile Rd, East to Hwy 197.

LEVEL 1 GET READY -**NEW** Wamic Market Rd/Rock Creek Dam Rd., South to the White River, West to Campbell Ln. From Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, south to Hulse Rd. From Elliott Rd, East to Kinglsey Rd./Dufur Gap Rd., North to Friend Rd. and South to Level 3 border.

Sherman County Fairgrounds is open for evacuation of livestock and pets. Hood River Fairgrounds is also open to displaced animals. Hwy 197 is closed in both directions from Mile Post 33 – 36.

7/10 6:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

EVACUATION UPDATES LARCH CREEK FIRE | 6:30 PM

Level 3 GO NOW – From Friend Rd, East to Elliott Rd and Hwy 197, South to Badger Creek Rd and Fairgrounds Rd, West to Mc Corkle Grade Rd, city of Tygh Valley. **NEW** Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, north to Hulse Rd and south to Fred Ashley Rd.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- **NEW** Pine Hollow & Wamic from Badger Creek Rd/Fairgrounds Rd, South to Rock Creek Dam Rd/Wamic Market Rd, West to Threemile Rd, East to Hwy 197.

LEVEL 1 GET READY – From Elliott Rd, East to Kinglsey Rd./Dufur Gap Rd., North to Friend Rd. and South to Level 3 border.

Hwy 197 is closed in both directions from Mile Post 33 – 36.

7/10 2:17 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

1:20 PM Larch Creek Fire Update

Level 2 GET SET Evacuations have been upgraded for the areas east of Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, north to Hulse Rd and south to Hwy 216. All other evacuation areas remain the same.

Hwy 197 is partially closed between Mile Post 31 and Shadybrook Rd. A pilot car will be monitoring through traffic.

