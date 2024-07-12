Secretary Hobbs named Treasurer of National Association of Secretaries of State

OLYMPIA — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has been elected the Treasurer of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for elected officials.

Secretary Steve Hobbs was sworn in Friday, July 12, at the NASS 2024 Summer Conference in Puerto Rico.

Founded in 1904, NASS includes secretaries of state, lieutenant governors, and chief state election officials from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow secretaries of state to a national leadership role,” Secretary Hobbs said. “NASS is a vital partnership for states to share important innovations regarding elections, cybersecurity, international relations, business support, and the many other critical services secretaries of state provide. I look forward to this opportunity to continue working alongside these esteemed state leaders to help our organization serve Washington and every state.”

Secretary Hobbs previously served on the NASS Executive Board as the Western Region Vice President and was co-chair of the State Heritage Committee. He is a member of the NASS Elections, Cybersecurity, State Records and Archives, International Relations, and Business Services committees. He will serve as the Treasurer for a one-year term.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office operates the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, and administers the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees and the Productivity Board state employee suggestion program. The Office of the Secretary of State also oversees the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.

###