Grand Jury Clears Deputies and Officers of any Wrong Doing in The Dalles Officer Involved Shooting

(THE DALLES, Ore.) – Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis today announced that a grand jury returned a not true bill for the fatal shooting of August Law (68), on June 18, 2024. Upon the conclusion of the presentation of evidence, the grand jury returned a not true bill today, finding that the use of force by Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputies Tyler Williams and Joshua Augustus, and The Dalles City Police Officer Jeremiah Dutton that resulted in Law’s death was justified and not criminal under Oregon law. Sheriff’s Deputy Kanyon Reams and The Dalles City Police Officers Nolan Randall and Ezequiel Pitones were also on scene during the incident, but the latter three did not discharge their firearms.

In the early morning hours of June 18, Law was driving a 27,000 lb Ford F-700 Boom Truck without lights, and dragging a tow cable. Though unknown to law enforcement at the time, Law had stolen the truck. The tow cable caused sparks as it dragged along the road. Deputy Williams and Deputy Augustus attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Boom Truck on Chenowith Loop Road, but Law attempted to run their marked Sheriff’s off the road. Law cut through the Home Depot Parking lot. Officers Dutton and Pitones entered the parking lot in a marked Dalles City Police car, where Law attempted to ram their vehicle. Law then led a chase eastbound on W 6th Street, pursued by the two law enforcement vehicles, occupied by Williams/Augustus and Dutton/Pitones. Officer Randall responded, heading westbound on W 6th in a marked Dalles City Police Car. Law moved the Boom Truck into the oncoming lane of traffic, directed at Randall’s vehicle. Officer Randall turned into the Astro parking lot to avoid the truck. Law then turned into the Astro lot loop, pursuing Randall. Law rammed Randall’s vehicle, spinning it, and exited the Astro parking lot. Law turned the Boom truck back onto W 6th St, westbound in the direction of Williams/Augustus and Dutton/Pitones. With the Boom Truck approaching them, Williams, Augustus, and Dutton jumped out of their vehicles and opened fire. Deputy Reams had been in pursuit, heading westbound, behind Randall. Following the shots, the Boom Truck came to a stop and the deputies and officers were able to detain Law.

Deputy Reams, a certified EMT, performed and directed emergency aid to Law. Reams stayed with Law, assisting medics, as Law was rushed to MCMC. Despite the efforts, Law died later that morning at the hospital.

###