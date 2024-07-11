Larch Creek Fire in Wasco County 7/11 12:00 pm update

7/11 12:00 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

LARCH CREEK FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE | 12 PM

Many evacuations remain in place, however, we had added two new areas to LEVEL 1 – BE READY. Wamic and Pine Hollow remain under an evacuation LEVEL 2 – BE SET. That means there is significant danger in the area and you should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. You do not need to panic, however, if you need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so.

The Hood River Fairgrounds located at 3020 Wyeast Rd in Hood River, is the evacuation site for people leaving the Wamic and Pine Hollow area. Please take Forest Road 48 west to Highway 35 and into Hood River. See evacuation route map for further details.

LEVEL 3 GO NOW – From Friend Rd, East to Elliott Rd and Hwy 197, South to Badger Creek Rd and Fairgrounds Rd, West to Mc Corkle Grade Rd, city of Tygh Valley. Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, north to Hulse Rd and south to Fred Ashley Rd.

LEVEL 2 GET SET- White River, East to the Deschutes River, South to Oak Springs Rd./Juniper Flat Rd. In Pine Hollow & Wamic from Badger Creek Rd/Fairgrounds Rd, South to Rock Creek Dam Rd/Wamic Market Rd, West to Threemile Rd, East to Hwy 197.

LEVEL 1 GET READY -**NEW** From the west border of Van Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd on the east side of Hwy 197. From intersection of Kingsley Rd. and Hix Rd. due east to intersection of Tygh Ridge Rd. and Hwy 197, southeast to where Tygh Ridge Rd. turns north, and Tygh Ridge Rd. to the south.

Wamic Market Rd/Rock Creek Dam Rd., South to the White River, West to Campbell Ln. From Hwy 197, east to the Deschutes River, south to Hulse Rd. From Elliott Rd, East to Kinglsey Rd./Dufur Gap Rd., North to Friend Rd. and South to Level 3 border.

Sherman County Fairgrounds is open for evacuation of livestock and pets. Hood River Fairgrounds is also open to displaced animals.

Hwy 197 is back open in both directions.

7/10 7:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

EVACUATION UPDATES LARCH CREEK FIRE | 7:30 PM

Sherman County Fairgrounds is open for evacuation of livestock and pets. Hood River Fairgrounds is also open to displaced animals. Hwy 197 is closed in both directions from Mile Post 33 – 36.

7/10 6:30 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

EVACUATION UPDATES LARCH CREEK FIRE | 6:30 PM

7/10 2:17 pm update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

1:20 PM Larch Creek Fire Update

