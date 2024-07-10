(NOTE CONTENT) A New Palestine, Indiana, homeowners association member has stepped down from her position after she was caught on video pooping on the side of her neighbor’s house — not once, but twice.

Surveillance footage obtained by WXIN-TV shows the brazen woman dropping her pants and taking a dump beside an air conditioning unit in broad daylight — and it wasn’t the first time, the homeowner tells the outlet.

According to court documents obtained by WXIN, the woman told deputies that it wasn’t anything personal, she just had to go.

The serial pooper has been charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public nudity.