Nothing to sneeze at: Man sneezes his intestines out at diner

A Florida man had to cover more than his mouth when he sneezed while out to breakfast with his wife.

An article in the American Journal of Medical Case Reports explains that the unnamed 63-year-old man had a healing surgical wound on his abdomen from a cystectomy — a procedure to remove his urinary bladder — he underwent 15 days earlier.

“During breakfast, the man sneezed forcefully, followed by coughing. He immediately noticed a ‘wet’ sensation and pain in his lower abdomen. Looking down, he observed several loops of pink bowel protruding from his recent surgical site,” according to the report.

Arriving paramedics covered the wound and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Amazingly, the man was discharged a week later and is doing OK.