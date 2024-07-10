Someone’s gonna be so fired: Body driven from nursing home to morgue is still alive

Picture this: You’re summoned to a nursing home to transport a deceased resident to the morgue, when all of a sudden, it starts to make noise.

Sources tell WPXI-TV that’s exactly what happened to one poor driver who moved a woman wrapped in a sheet, not a body bag, from Shadyside Nursing Home to a Pittsburgh funeral home.

The woman was returned to the facility and is apparently OK.

As for who was at fault, WPXI says transport companies aren’t responsible for checking a person’s status. That is typically left up to the trained medical staff at the facility.