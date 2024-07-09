The best — and worst — barbecue in the U.S., ranked

Chances are probably pretty good you had some barbecue for Fourth of July, and with that American summer pastime in mind, LawnStarter took a deep dive into the grilling arts to find where you can find the best barbecue in the country.

To that end, the company’s experts looked into 500 of the biggest U.S. cities in the U.S. of A, and ranked them in 20 categories, including access to barbecue establishments and smokehouses and patron reviews. And with that in mind, Kansas City, Missouri, ended up at the top of the list.

Memphis, Tennessee, came in second, while Houston, Texas, ranked third and Kansas City, Kansas, fourth. Los Angeles rounded out the top five.

On the other side of the coin, there was a 10-car pileup for the “worst” barbecue in the U.S., according to the company.

Auburn, Washington; Sandy, Utah; Cranston, Rhode Island; Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Yonkers, New York; Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Bloomington, Minnesota; Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and Quincy, Massachusetts, all tied for last place.



Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.