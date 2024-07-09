Store clerk accused of stealing $24,000 worth of lottery tickets

Actually, we’re surprised no one has tried this before.

A Missouri woman is accused of stealing an estimated $24,000 worth of lottery tickets from her place of work.

According to documents obtained by KTVO-TV, Kelsey Lynn Schnetzler, 34, admitted to stealing the tickets between October 2023 and March 2024, revealing that she would place a cup over the camera in the convenience store’s office, steal the keys to the safe where they were stored and stash the lottery tickets in her purse.

It’s not clear how much money Schnetzler won from the lottery tickets, though we may learn more when she faces a judge on July 23.