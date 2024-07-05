This one’s for the grills: Survey shows women don’t get enough credit for “manning” the barbecue

When it comes to barbecue season, most may think of dudes doing the work behind the grill, but a new survey shows a majority of Americans — 53% — say that’s an outdated notion.

The poll of 2,000 men and women that was commissioned by Purdue showed that 53% of respondents also believe women aren’t getting enough credit for their contributions to the outdoor culinary arts.

That said, the survey also showed 55% of men and 47% of women still believe grilling is a male-dominated practice — maybe the seemingly endless supply of “Guy grilling gear” for sale has something to do with that.

The survey also showed that when it comes to barbecuing, 74% believe it’s an art form, with 72% calling burgers the “must have” grilling food, followed by hot dogs at 60% and steak a close third at 59%.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.