Man accused of stealing beer would “rather go to jail” than pay

How much is one beer worth? Going to jail, according to one man.

Abrian Guerrera, a 64-year-old from Ruskin, Florida, was recently accused of stealing four 24-ounce cans of beer from a local gas station and opening one of them as he was leaving the store.

When he was confronted by the clerk, Guerrera admitted to stealing the beers, according to a social media post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk reportedly told Guererra that if he paid for the beers, there would be no problems, but he refused. The clerk told deputies that after grabbing the beers from Guerrera and telling him to leave, Guerrera refused and opened another beer.

“I don’t want to leave, and I’d rather just go to jail,” Guerrera reportedly told the clerk.

The clerk then called the police, who say Guerrera told them that he was heading to Orlando and got thirsty, so he decided to steal some beer.

Guerrera was arrested for retail theft and taken to jail.