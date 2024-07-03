Qatar Airlines voted world’s best airline; Delta is tops for North America

These days we’re constantly hearing about how airlines are disappointing passengers, but a new survey has revealed which airlines are the best out there.

The 2024 World Airline Awards, considered “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” were just announced, with Qatar Airlines voted the world’s best airline for the eighth time.

Coming in second is Singapore Airlines, followed by Emirates at #3, ANA All Nippon Airways at #4 and Cathay Pacific at #5.

More than 350 airlines were included in the survey, with the highest-ranking U.S. carrier being Delta, which ranked #21 overall, earning it the honor of best airline in North America. Delta also topped the list for the best airline staff in North America, while Allegiant Air was named best low-cost airline in North America.

And while it may have been second overall, Singapore Airlines is still impressive, getting high marks in several other areas, and topping the list for world’s cleanliest airline and world’s best cabin staff.