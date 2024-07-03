Dispute over Honey Bun pastry leaves ex-con in sticky situation

Who doesn’t love a good Little Debbie Honey Bun? But is it really worth going to jail?

It was apparently a fair trade-off for one ex-con who’s back behind bars after a dispute over the tasty treat.

Andre Eason, 47, and his 39-year-old girlfriend reportedly got into an argument about the pastry outside a St. Petersburg, Florida, Walmart, during which he “smacked the victim in the face causing minor redness,” according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Eason was arrested for domestic battery. He was released later that day and was banned from having any contact with the victim.

And absolutely no Honey Buns.