The Dalles City Council meeting agenda for June 10th

The Dalles City Council meets tonight at 5:30. Items on the agenda include salary increases for certain positions, electing to receive state funds for the next fiscal year, approving a general fund tax rate of $3.0155 per $1,000 of assessed value for operations, and formally adopting the $93,110,447 2024 to 2025 city budget.

The council will also be discussing a review of city ordinances relating to the transient room tax, seeking input and guidance on the vision for tourism The Dalles. This tax specifically adds to the rental rate of hotel, motel, RV parks and other short term lodging facilities, and is used for tourism promotion.

Also on the agenda is a presentation from the Mid-Columbia Community Action council, regarding the Gloria Center and the annex.

The meeting is tonight at City Hall starting at 5:30 PM, citizens can attend in person or online.

Click here for the full agenda and Zoom link.