Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year deal that will carry through at least the 2027 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL’s longest-tenured head coach isn’t leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon. The Steelers have signed Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension that will carry through at least the 2027 season. Tomlin was about to enter the final year of the deal he agreed to in April 2021. The 52-year-old Tomlin is 173-100-2 with a Super Bowl victory since taking over for Hall of Famer Bill Cowher in 2007. Tomlin has yet to endure a losing season and despite speculation late last season that he was considering taking some time off, he remains intent on trying to help the Steelers stay in the mix in a highly competitive AFC.