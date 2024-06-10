Yakima basin June water supply forecast

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s June 2024 forecast of total water supply available for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will not fully meet irrigation demands this season. The Total Water Supply Available for the May 21-September 30 period indicates Senior water rights will receive 100% of full entitlements, but junior water rights will receive 47% of their full entitlements.

Storage in the Yakima Basin Reservoirs on June 1 was 65% full with 694 thousand acre-feet, which is 73% of average. Precipitation for May was 79% of average and for October-May was 82% of average.

On June 1, the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 60% of average. Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima Project storage reservoirs, along with the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations. Water shortages in the basin are shared equally by the junior water rights, which represent over half of the water rights in the basin.

Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly—at least through July—using the latest data each month to reflect changing conditions as they develop. In a water short year, Reclamation will add mid-month forecasts and forecasts after July as necessary to adjust for prevailing conditions.

The June forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of June 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation.

For more information, visit Reclamation’s website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/yakima/.

About Reclamation: The Bureau of Reclamation is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior and is the nation’s largest wholesale water supplier and second largest producer of hydroelectric power. Our facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation opportunities, and environmental benefits.