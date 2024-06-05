Wasco County Commissioners and City of The Dalles discuss how to spend Google money

Wasco County Commissioners and The City of The Dalles will meet today for a Joint Work Session at 1:30 pm in the County office building located at 401 East 3rd Street in The Dalles, to discuss how to use Strategic Investment Program money from Google through recent agreements for the two new data centers being built in The Port of The Dalles.

According to the agenda, the objective of today’s work session is to allow the City and County to discuss and explore ideas and concepts for the potential use of certain Strategic Investment funds and guide continued research and refinement of the ideas. The focus is on policy level guidance on how to use the funds.

As of this work session only one $3 million initial payment has been received, and there potentially remains one additional IP associated with a second datacenter. Additional revenue will generated by the taxable portion of the total investment cost of each datacenter, a community service fee, the guaranteed annual payment variable.

Funds are to be distributed between the City, County, North Wasco School District, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Parks and Rec, the Library District, 4-H programs and more.

Citizens can attend the meeting at 1:30 via Zoom, or in person at the County building, 401 East 3rd Street in The Dalles.

Click here for the Zoom link, agenda, and details.