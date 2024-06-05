Wyden, Colleagues Call for Robust Federal Funding to Support Rural Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today he has joined Senate colleagues in calling on the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure federal investment for small businesses in rural Oregon and nationwide through the Rural Business Development Grant Program (RBDG).

“Since launching in 2015, RBDG funding has provided support for planning, technical assistance, job training, and other business development needs in rural areas in all fifty states,” the senators wrote. “Small businesses provide the majority of jobs in rural communities, yet often have less access to credit and capital when compared with urban areas.”

The senators requested $37 million for the Rural Business Development Grant Program. This program specifically supports the development and growth of rural small and emerging businesses with fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.

“Investing in our rural businesses, such as through the RBDG program, ensures that communities in every corner of the country can continue to thrive and cultivate a strong local economy,” the senators concluded.

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.). In addition to Wyden, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).

The full text of the letter is here.