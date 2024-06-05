Klickitat County Fairgrounds to be ready for 4th of July Demolition Derby and fireworks show

At the June 4th Board of Comissioners meeting, public works director Jeff Hunter noted that the several improvements at the county fairgrounds were moving right along, with the concrete having been poured for the new barn, and ADA upgrades underway for the bleachers.

The ADA upgrades are expected to be completed near the end of the month, just in time for the 4th of July Demolition Derby and fireworks celebration. Derby organizers have met with the County and expect this year’s event to bring in over 2,000 people for the 4th of July celebration, which will also be kicking off the exciting Community Days weekend. Tickets and details on the 4th of July Demolition Derby are fireworks show available at the Goldendale Chamber website, GoldendaleChamber.org.

