NOMINATE A HERITAGE TREE

The Dalles Beautification and Tree Committee invites all members of our community to help identify and honor our heritage trees. We are joining many towns in Oregon, other states, and around the world that have created listings and mapped the location of trees with aesthetic, botanical, ecological, and historical value.
A HERITAGE TREE:
- is generally at least 50 years old
- may have a unique structure
- may be very old
- may be very large
- may be a rare species
- may have historical significance
- may have generational stories
NOMINATION FORM: www.thedalles.com/HeritageTree