NOMINATE A HERITAGE TREE

City of The Dalles

The Dalles Beautification and Tree Committee invites all members of our community to help identify and honor our heritage trees. We are joining many towns in Oregon, other states, and around the world that have created listings and mapped the location of trees with aesthetic, botanical, ecological, and historical value.

A HERITAGE TREE:

is generally at least 50 years old

may have a unique structure

may be very old

may be very large

may be a rare species

may have historical significance

may have generational stories

NOMINATION FORM: www.thedalles.com/HeritageTree