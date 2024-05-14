Cold-cocked over cold cuts

A California Subway manager is healing after getting a knuckle sandwich from an irate customer who claimed his hero didn’t have enough ham.

“I go, ‘What are you going to do, hit me over ham?’ and he hit me,” Subway manager Monique Larios tells KOMO-TV.

George Sandoval claims to have ordered double ham on his sub, although the store has proof that he only paid for six slices of meat, as opposed to 12.

He was arrested for battery.

Larios, who’s currently out on disability leave, says she has no feeling in half her face and fears the damage will be permanent. She plans on pressing charges against Sandoval and potentially filing a lawsuit against him.