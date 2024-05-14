NBA Playoffs Tuesday

Jokic scores 40, Nuggets shut down Edwards in 112-97 win over Wolves for a 3-2 series lead

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic was presented with his third NBA MVP award before the game, then scored 40 points and dished out 13 assists in leading the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-97 Tuesday night. That gives the Nuggets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Minneapolis. The Nuggets became the first home team to win a game in this Western Conference semifinal series. Anthony Edwards was limited to 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting for Minnesota.

Brunson scores 44, Knicks beat Pacers 121-91 to move a win away from conference finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 44 points, and the New York Knicks moved a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals trip since 2000 by beating the Indiana Pacers 121-91 in Game 5. The Knicks rebounded from a blowout loss on Sunday and guaranteed themselves at least one more game at Madison Square Garden in front of their roaring fans who have been aching to see big games in late spring again. Josh Hart had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Deuce McBride scored 17 points after he was inserted into the starting lineup. The No. 2-seeded Knicks can win the series Friday night at Indiana. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon.