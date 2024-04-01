A brief robbery attempt

A would-be car thief failed miserably at the task, but it was his choice of mask that’s sticking out in everyone’s minds.

The owners of a car dealership in Pasco, Washington, spotted the thief smashing the windows of a couple of vehicles on the lot in an apparent attempt to steal them, according to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene fast enough to corner him before he could get one of the cars off the lot.

The thief then tried to flee on foot, hopping fences and running through numerous backyards before police finally caught him hiding beneath a boat.

When he emerged, the 15-year-old suspect was wearing underwear as a makeshift mask.

The teen was booked into juvenile detention and charged of two counts of attempted auto theft.